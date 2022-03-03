LIVE: Suspicious package sent to Australia's Russian embassy

Keep up with the latest developments from Ukraine on the eighth day of Russia's invasion with live updates from 1News.

A woman cries outside houses damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorneka, outside Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know

- The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to demand that Russia stop its invasion of Ukraine. The vote was 141 to five, with 35 abstentions.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin is being accused of committing war crimes by Ukraine's leaders and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

- A delegation from Ukraine and Russia are en route to Belarus for a second round of talks.

- A US defence official says the kilometres-long Russian convoy spotted on satellite imagery still appears to be stalled outside Kyiv’s city centre.

- The UN says more than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine since fighting started last week, and that number could soon hit 1 million.

Live updates

5.07pm: Video emerges of Russian Su-25 attack aircraft conducting an air strike in Irpin.

Higher quality video of that Russian Su-25 air strike on Irpin with delayed-fuse bombs. https://t.co/UF1eJGbsTN pic.twitter.com/eeAV7YTom3 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 3, 2022

4.50pm: From the Australian Associated Press

ACT police are investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to the Russian embassy in Canberra.

Police and Hazmat crews were called to the embassy just after 10am on Thursday.

A police spokesman told AAP the contents of the package were being assessed, with the public asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The embassy had been site of protests in recent days, following Russia's decision to invade Ukraine last week.

Police have closed off some of the roads surrounding the embassy to traffic.

4.14pm: From the Associated Press

Ukraine's most vulnerable are among those fleeing Russia's war.

In the Hungarian town of Zahony, more than 200 Ukrainians with disabilities - residents of two care homes in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv - disembarked into the cold wind on a train station platform after an arduous escape from the violence gripping Ukraine.

The refugees, many of them children, have serious mental and physical disabilities, and were evacuated from their care facilities once the Russian assault on the capital intensified.

“It wasn't safe to stay there, there were rockets, they were shooting at Kyiv,” said Larissa Leonidovna, the director of the Svyatoshinksy orphanage in Kyiv. “We spent more than an hour underground during a bombing.”

3.44pm: Thousands of US troops are currently en route to Europe as NATO allies make a display of force aimed at deterring further aggression by Russia.

Soldiers left with less than a week's notice and are expected to be in Europe for six months. Read more here.

Command Sergeant Major Quentin Fenderson, centre, and Major General Charles Costanza fist bump soldiers as they board an aeroplane at Hunter Army Airfield. (Source: Associated Press)

3.17pm: Japan's prime minister Fumio Kishida has said his country will accept refugees from Ukraine.

The Japan Times reports that Kishida said the country will initially focus on refugees who have relatives or acquaintances in Japan.

Japan has long accepted few refugees, with only 91 accepted on humanitarian grounds or granted refugee status in 2020.

2.50pm: Over one million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, according to the head of the United Nations refugee agency.

"In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries," Filippo Grandi says.

"For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it’s time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided."

2.17pm: More reports of failed Russian incursions are being posted by the Ukrainian side, with images of seemingly abandoned Russian vehicles appearing online.

Seeing a lot of abandoned vehicles without much damage, others destroyed and burned out by UKR forces, but again many after they were found abandoned or disabled. https://t.co/XVfMGL38zV — Michael Kofman (@KofmanMichael) March 2, 2022

1.41pm: From the Associated Press:

Zelensky’s office says fighting is still occurring around the port city of Kherson, which Russian officials have said is in their “complete control”.

Zelensky’s office told The Associated Press that it can't comment on the situation there while the battle is still being waged.

Kherson, a city of 300,000, is strategically located on the banks of the Dnieper River near where it flows into the Black Sea. If Russian troops take the city, they could unblock a water canal and restore water supplies to the Crimean Peninsula.

The battle in the Kherson region began last Thursday, the first day of the invasion, and by the next day the Russian forces were able to take a bridge that connects the city with territory on the western bank.

1.20pm: They say life imitates art.

As conflict rages on in Ukraine, countries are snapping up the rights to Servant of the People — a comedy series starring the Ukrainian President, as the Ukrainian President.

Back in 2015, former actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelensky played Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, a high school teacher propelled to the presidency after a student’s video of him denouncing official corruption in Ukraine goes viral.

Eccho Rights has distributed the program, made by Zelensky’s Studio Kvartel 95, since it launched. The company’s managing partner, Nicola Söderlund, said sales have increased dramatically in the last few days, calling interest in the program “remarkable.”

“It’s quite an old show already,” he explains. “But, of course, given the circumstances, it’s become very, very, very interesting for everybody.”

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

1.10pm: 1News Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua is at Ukraine’s border with Romania.

A man fleeing from Kharkiv tells Faitaua he is escaping from bombs and gunfire.

A man fleeing from fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, tells 1News there's no peace in his city. (Source: 1News)

“There is no peace… we can’t live normal… it’s just awful,” he says.

He asks Putin: “Why is all this? You can just stop this.”

12.58pm: A wrap of the morning's developments from BBC:

12.42pm: Fighting is continuing in Kherson, a city in Ukraine's south that has been under heavy shelling from Russian forces. But, it's not clear who holds control of the city.

Its mayor Igor Kolykhaev says on Facebook there were "armed visitors" in the city council.

"I made no promises to them... I have nothing else to offer yet", Kolykhaev says.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov says Kolykhaev is under his soldiers' "complete control". The Ukrainian military denied this earlier.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon says the Ukrainians are fighting in Kherson, and it's not able to make a call yet who has the upper hand.

12.30pm: Oil prices surged as high as US$110 a barrel overnight (NZ$160) as analysts expect markets will be in short supply for months as major companies divest from Russian oil assets.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US said it was "very open" to potentially imposing sanctions on the Russian oil and gas industry.

Kiwi economic and political commentator Bernard Hickey says the price shocks may be a concern in New Zealand. His analysis here:

🧵Here's why a blowout in the discount between Urals and Brent crude last night might matter here in Aotearoa-NZ for those worried about housing affordability, climate change and child poverty. Bear with me. Starting now... 1/n https://t.co/PRBJYCkpeN — Bernard Hickey (@bernardchickey) March 2, 2022

12.25pm: The International Paralympic Committee will allow Russians and Belarussians to compete as “neutrals athletes" at the Paralympics, the Associated Press reports.

IPC President Andrew Parsons speaks to a journalist from Ukraine during a press conference. (Source: Associated Press)

There was no expulsion. And that hit a nerve.

Read the full story here.

12:00pm: Georgia's governing party says its decision to immediately prepare an application to join the EU comes in light of what is happening in Ukraine and a "new reality", the BBC reports.

The party's chairman Irakli Kobakhidze says he wants the EU to review the application "in an urgent manner".

In 2008, Russia launched an attack on Georgia. It was over within days. But, about a fifth of Georgia's internationally-recognised territory remans under Russian military occupation.

The former Soviet republic's move follows a similar application made by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after signing the EU application. (Source: zelenskiy_official - Instagram)

Zelensky posted photos of himself signing the EU application, a largely symbolic move that could take years to become reality and is unlikely to sit well with Putin, who has long accused the West of trying to pull Ukraine into its orbit.

11.33am: The Guardian reports International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan says in a statement he will "immediately proceed with active investigations" into the war in Ukraine.

It follows a referral from the UK and its allies.

"Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced.”

11.25am: The NZ Super Fund, ACC, Government Superannuation Fund, and the National Provident Fund have issued a joint statement saying they have excluded Russian sovereign debt and the securities of majority Russian state-owned enterprises from their respective funds.

“The four investors will sell their directly held assets as market conditions permit,” the statement reads.

It follows “widespread condemnation or sanctions by the international community” over Russia’s actions in Ukraine, it says.

“With regard to majority Russian state-owned companies, the investors took into account relevant factors under their respective frameworks, including the strength and scale of the international response and the New Zealand Government’s public position on the invasion, in addition to considering the actions of their peers, expert advice and other relevant factors.”

11.15am: From the Associated Press:

Sweden says four Russian fighter jets violated its airspace over the Baltic Sea on Thursday.

The four aircraft - two SU-27 and two SU-24 fighters - flew briefly over Swedish airspace east of the island of Gotland, according to a statement from the Swedish Armed Forces.

“In light of the current situation we are very concerned about the incident,” Swedish Air Force chief Carl-Johan Edstrom says.

“This is unprofessional and irresponsible behaviour from the Russian side.”

Swedish fighter jets were scrambled and took photos of the Russian jets, the statement says.

“This shows that our readiness is good. We were in place to secure the territorial integrity and Swedish borders,” Edstrom says.

“We have total control of the situation.”

10.50am: From the Associated Press:

A Russian official says troops have taken the Ukrainian port city of Kherson - a claim the Ukrainian military denies.

The city is under Russian soldiers' "complete control", Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov says.

He says the city’s civilian infrastructure, essential facilities and transport are operating as usual and that there are no shortages of food or essential goods.

Konashenkov says talks between the Russian commanders, city administrations and regional authorities on how to maintain order in the city are underway.

The claims could not be immediately verified.

A senior US defence official says they have seen claims that the Russians have taken Kherson, but that the Ukrainian military is rejecting that claim.

“Our view is that Kherson is very much a contested city at this point,” says the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to make military assessments.

10.45am: Some photos now from Irpin, where the Ukrainian military decided earlier this week to blow up the bridge between the city and Bucha to slow down Russian troops’ advance on Kyiv.

A US defence official tells the Associated Press the kilometres-long Russian convoy spotted on satellite imagery still appears to be stalled outside Kyiv’s city centre.

Civilians cross the shelled bridge in Irpin on March 3, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine. (Source: Getty)

People cross a shelled bridge in Irpin, Ukraine. (Source: Getty)

10.30am: From the Associated Press:

The Pentagon says it is postponing a nuclear missile test launch scheduled for this week to avoid any possible misunderstanding in light of Putin’s recent decision to put his nuclear forces on higher alert.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby says the decision to delay the test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was made by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

He says the US would like to see Moscow reciprocate by “taking the temperature down” in the crisis over Ukraine.

Kirby says the US did not put its nuclear forces on higher alert in response to Putin’s move, which the spokesman describes as dangerous and unnecessary.

The US usually performs about four test launches of Minuteman III missiles per year.

10.20am: From the Associated Press:

French President Emmanuel Macron says Putin “chose war”, but that he will continue his contacts with the Russian leader to try to stop the conflict and avoid its spread beyond Ukraine’s borders.

In an address to the nation, Macron hammers home that the consequences of the conflict will reverberate to France and other European countries, thrusting the continent into a new era.

After enumerating the unsuccessful efforts by Western powers to prevent the invasion, Macron says: “It is, therefore, alone and in a deliberate way that by denying engagements taken before the international community, President Putin chose war.”

The war in Ukraine “marks a rupture”, jolting Europeans into a new era that will force new, costly decisions in all spheres, from defence to energy, Macron wars.

The French president stresses that he won’t abandon contacts with Russia. Macron has travelled to the Kremlin and had multiple telephone conversations with Putin, the latest on Tuesday, trying to facilitate an end to the Ukraine conflict.

“I chose to stay in contact and will remain in contact as much as I can and as long as it is necessary with President Putin, to convince him to renounce arms, to aid as much as France can ... and prevent contagion and enlargement of the conflict as best we can."

9.54am: Protests against the invasion continue across different parts of the world on Thursday.

People hold up placards and wave Ukrainian flags as they shout slogans during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey. (Source: Associated Press)

A protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Source: Associated Press)

In Russia, demonstrators continue to be detained for protesting. Despite the mass arrests, people are taking to the streets of Moscow, St Petersburg, and other Russian towns.

Police drag a woman away during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St Petersburg. (Source: Associated Press)

Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St Petersburg. (Source: Associated Press)

9.30am: An update on the powerful explosion reported earlier in central Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials say it happened between the Southern Railway station and the Ibis hotel. The area is near Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office tells The Associated Press it was a missile strike.

Officials say it's not immediately clear how damaging the strike was, whether there were any casualties, or where exactly the missile hit.

The Southern Railway station is one of two stations that make up the main passenger rail complex that thousands have used to flee the war over the past week.

The two stations are connected by an overhead corridor that crosses over about a dozen tracks.

9.01am: From the Associated Press:

A senior US defence official says the Russian convoy still appears to be stalled outside the city centre of Kyiv, and has made no real progress in the past couple days.

On Tuesday, satellite images revealed a 65 kilometre-long convoy of Russian armour is making its way to Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the southern end of a convoy, east of Antonov airport, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The official says the convoy is still plagued with fuel and food shortages and logistical problems, as well as facing continued fierce resistance from Ukrainians.

He says there has been an increase in the number of missiles and artillery targeting the city, suggesting the Russians are trying to make a more aggressive move to try and take the city.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, says Russians have not been able to achieve air superiority and Ukrainian air defences remain operable and their aircraft continue to fly.

The official says that about 82 per cent of the Russian troops that had been arrayed around Ukraine are now inside the country — just a slight uptick over the past 24 hours, and that Russia has launched more than 450 missiles at various targets in the country.

In other areas of the country, the official says the US is seeing preliminary indications that Russian forces are going to try to move south towards Mariupol from Donetsk, in what appears to be an effort to encircle the city.

8.50am: UN Secretary-General António Guterres says the UN General Assembly's vote to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine shows "the world wants an end to the tremendous human suffering".

Today’s #UNGA resolution reflects a central truth:



The world wants an end to the tremendous human suffering in Ukraine.



I will continue to do everything in my power to contribute to an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent negotiations for peace. pic.twitter.com/vhAol1kyfi — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 2, 2022

"I will continue to do everything in my power to contribute to an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent negotiations for peace."

8.43am: British investigative journalist John Sweeney tweets that an eyewitness has seen artillery shells fired at a building between a bus and train station in central Kyiv.

He says the train station is packed with people trying to flee the capital.

Sweeney says he heard an explosion about an hour ago (before 9pm Ukraine time).

Russian militaries fired on the Central railway station in Kyiv, #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/mJp3ZkzL5e — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 2, 2022

8.38am: In besieged Mariupol, an Associated Press reporter has witnessed three boys wounded by apparent Russian shelling while they were playing soccer on Thursday.

They were rushed into a regional hospital. One of the boys had lost his legs, and died soon after arrival, according to the reporter at the scene. The other two were rushed into surgery and then intensive care.

The boys had been playing near a school when the shelling hit, family members told the Associated Press.

A woman with severe wounds to her face from the same strike was also brought to the hospital.

8.15am: 1News Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua with the latest from Ukraine’s border with Romania:

8.04am: Ukraine's first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar says a Russian bomb has hit Uspensky cathedral in Kharkiv.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian bomb hits Uspensky cathedral in Kharkiv. It is used as a shelter.

This cathedral has survived Soviet power. Even during the Second World War the cathedral remained intact.#StandWithUkraine#StopRussianAgression pic.twitter.com/1s5DdWnYkc — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) March 2, 2022

She says the cathedral is being used as a shelter.

8.00am: From the Associated Press:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is accusing Putin of committing war crimes in Ukraine.

“What we have seen already from Vladimir Putin’s regime in the use of the munitions that they have already been dropping on innocent civilians, in my view, already fully qualifies as a war crime," Johnson says.

When asked about Russian attacks on the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial in Kyiv and targeting of apartment blocks, Johnson’s spokesman says “no one can be in any doubt that what we’re seeing daily, almost hourly now, are horrific acts that would certainly appear to be war crimes".

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said on Tuesday that he plans to open an investigation “as rapidly as possible” into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

7.41am: Billionaire Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich says he will sell Chelsea FC.

Abramovich says in a statement the net proceeds of the sale will be given to a charity for the benefit of "all victims of the war in Ukraine".

"This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery," he says.

"The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid."

He has loaned the club £1.5 billion (NZ$2.4 billion).

Abramovich has denied close financial links to Putin, but is under increasing scrutiny.

"Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club."

Read the full story here.

7.25am: Following this morning's vote in the UN General Assembly condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, New Zealand says Russia should respect the views of the 141 member states who voted in support of the resolution.

New Zealand is also calling on member states to use the votes to recommit to multilateralism and international rules-based order.

The full list of votes at the assembly here from the Guardian's Julian Borger:

A thumping defeat for Russia at the UN General Assembly pic.twitter.com/LVMoucUoyk — Julian Borger (@julianborger) March 2, 2022

7.12am: From the Associated Press:

A top aide for Russian President Vladimir Putin says Ukrainians are on their way to Belarus for talks that have been scheduled for Thursday.

“As far as I know, the Ukrainian delegation has already departed from Kyiv, is en route... We’re expecting them tomorrow,” says Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation.

According to Medinsky, the two sides agreed on the Brest region of Belarus, which borders Poland, as the site of the talks.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's office confirms the delegation is on its way, but gave no details on the time of the arrival.

On Wednesday, Zelensky tells Reuters and CNN in an interview Russia must stop bombing Ukraine before his government will engage in any ceasefire talks.

6.52am: Refugees may be escaping with their lives, but they've experienced the death of their way of living, a World Vision leader tells Breakfast.

Daniel Wordsworth, CEO of World Vision Australia, is in Siret, near Romania's border with Ukraine.

He says he sees a steady stream of hundreds of refugees crossing the border throughout the day.

"The thing that stood out to me was the number of strollers you see. Mums and kids pushing strollers through the snow, trying to cross the border."

The UN says more than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine since fighting started last week, and that number could soon hit 1 million.

6.40am: Moscow says 498 Russian soldiers have been killed in the fighting in Ukraine.

It's the first death toll Russia has reported since the start of the conflict, though Kyiv claims that number is closer to 6000.

Russia also claims more than 2870 Ukrainian forces have been killed, and a further 3700 have been wounded.

Earlier, Ukraine's emergency services reported more than 2000 civilians have been killed in the fighting so far.

Hundreds are feared dead near the southern port city of Mariupol.

There are also reports of Russian paratroopers landing in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, after another day of air strikes. According to the Ukrainian state emergency service, Russian strikes hit the regional police and intelligence headquarters in the city.

From the Associated Press:

The UN General Assembly has voted to demand that Russia stop its offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all troops, with nations from world powers to tiny island states condemning Moscow.

New Zealand was among the countries that voted in favour.

The vote on Thursday was 141 to 5, with 35 abstentions. It came after the 193-member assembly convened its first emergency session since 1997.

Assembly resolutions aren’t legally binding, but they do have clout in reflecting international opinion.

The resolution deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and demanded an immediate and complete withdrawal of all Moscow's forces.

Countries that spoke up for Russia included Belarus, Cuba, North Korea, and Syria.

China was among the countries that abstained from voting.