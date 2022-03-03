US orders thousands of troops to Europe amid war in Ukraine

They had barely a week to prepare - getting medical screenings, making sure bills would be paid, arranging for relatives to care for children and pets - before marching with rucksacks and rifles onto a plane bound for Germany.

Over 180 soldiers with the US Army third infantry division climb the stairs to a charter aeroplane at Hunter Army Airfield during their deployment to Germany. (Source: Associated Press)

“It’s been very hectic and stressful, but overall it’s worked out,” US Army Staff Sergeant Ricora Jackson said Wednesday (local time) as she waited with dozens of fellow soldiers to board a chartered flight at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah.

They're among troops ordered to deploy quickly and bolster US forces in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In all, the Pentagon has ordered about 12,000 service members from various US bases to Europe, with a couple of thousand more already stationed abroad shifting to other European countries.

The soldiers' mission overseas is to train alongside military units of NATO allies in a display of force aimed at deterring further aggression by Russia.

It's not that different from the role the brigade played last year during a scheduled rotation in South Korea. But Jackson, a 22-year-old tank gunner from Florida, said this deployment feels different.

Although US forces aren't intervening in Ukraine, that war has increased tensions in neighbouring NATO countries.

“I’m a little nervous, but it’s OK," Jackson said.

Command Sergeant Major Quentin Fenderson, centre, and Major General Charles Costanza fist bump soldiers as they board an aeroplane at Hunter Army Airfield. (Source: Associated Press)

Major General Charles Costanza said the rapid deployment has had a mixed impact on morale within his brigade, which had been in the midst of training.

Younger, single soldiers, he said, have been excited to embark on their first mission overseas. But more experienced soldiers with families, used to a routine deployment calendar with plenty of time to prepare, have felt the disruption more.

“They were in the field shooting gunnery when we got the official word that it was time for them to go,” Costanza said.

"You have a lot of them married, or with a new baby, and it's their first time to really do a no-notice deployment.”

Costanza said soldiers and their families were told to expect the deployment to last six months, which could be extended - or perhaps shortened - depending on developments in Ukraine.

Some soldiers with the US Army third infantry division celebrate Ash Wednesday before being deployed to Germany. (Source: Associated Press)

“There is no intent to have any US service member fight in Ukraine," Costanza said. "And they know that.”

For Sergeant 1st Class Joshua Cooner, departing for Germany means leaving his three daughters - ages 7, 5 and 3 - just a few months after he returned home from South Korea.

A 35-year-old tank crewman and platoon leader from Fort Myers, Florida, Cooner said he's trying to keep the 15 soldiers under his command focused on the day-to-day training mission without dwelling on the invasion and war that prompted it.

“Something I’ve preached to my soldiers about, when we talk about stress and being able to control stress, is to focus on the things that are in our sphere of control," Cooner said.