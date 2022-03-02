'High visibility' police presence around Parliament after protest

Two disorder-related arrests were made in Wellington overnight as police say there have been no "significant developments" since Wednesday’s forceful clearing of protesters.

The two new arrests bring the total number, that arose from the pre-planned operation, to 89.

In a statement, police said residents will continue to see reassurance patrols but that a “removal phase” will begin on Friday for the remaining concrete bollards on CBD streets.

“Police are continuing to maintain a high visibility foot presence around the Parliamentary grounds and neighbouring streets, and today Wellingtonians are free to move about,” police said.

“Police had officers stationed around the perimeters of the CBD area, monitoring the grounds, however there are no issues to report.”

“Aitken Street, Molesworth Street, and Kate Shepherd Lane remain blocked by concrete bollards but police expect to begin a removal phase from tomorrow.”

Police said the roads had been “generally quiet” with only a “small number” of protesters remaining in the CBD area. Parliament’s grounds remain closed as of Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, Speaker Trevor Mallard said he wanted safety and sanitation checks to be carried out before the grounds would be reopened to members of the public.

Police said there had been no further injuries to staff overnight. There were seven police staff in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, the anti-mandate occupation at Parliament came to a dramatic end after 23 days.

Police advanced on protesters occupying Parliament's grounds, ripping away tents and structures. Officers were showered with paint, petrol and water as they did so. Fire extinguishers were also used on officers.

Fires were set, and protesters ripped brick pavers from the ground and hurled them at officers.