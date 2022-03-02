Photos: The morning after Parliament's day of chaos

There's an eerie calm around Parliament on Thursday morning, after yesterday's shocking scenes of violence as police crushed the occupation.

Debris near the playground at Parliament (Source: 1News)

After three weeks of protests, police marched firstly on those outside Parliament's gates, before turning their attention to those on Parliament's lawns.

Protesters were pepper sprayed and dozens were arrested and at least seven police officers hospitalised.

Parliament's gates on March 3 (Source: 1News)

Fires were set, and protesters ripped brick pavers from the ground and hurled them at officers.

Now, there's an uneasy calm at Parliament and in the surrounding streets, as authorities start cleaning up.

There's the buzzing sound of tractors moving debris and people picking up rubbish.

Damaged paving near Parliament (Source: 1News)

A parking meter near Parliament is cleaned (Source: 1News)

Wellington's Stout St, the day after the Parliament riot (Source: 1News)

Police near Parliament on March 3 (Source: 1News)

Debris after rioting around Parliament (Source: 1News)