Photos: The morning after Parliament's day of chaos

There's an eerie calm around Parliament on Thursday morning, after yesterday's shocking scenes of violence as police crushed the occupation.
After three weeks of protests, police marched firstly on those outside Parliament's gates, before turning their attention to those on Parliament's lawns.
Protesters were pepper sprayed and dozens were arrested and at least seven police officers hospitalised.
Fires were set, and protesters ripped brick pavers from the ground and hurled them at officers.
Now, there's an uneasy calm at Parliament and in the surrounding streets, as authorities start cleaning up.
There's the buzzing sound of tractors moving debris and people picking up rubbish.
