LIVE: 20 arrests made at Parliament protest, vehicles being towed

Follow 1News' live updates on the protest at Parliament, which is in its 23rd day.

Line of police wearing helmets at Parliament protest. (Source: 1News)

What you need to know

- The protest at Parliament is into its 23rd day.

- A police operation is underway to “restore lawful protest”. Around 20 arrests have been made so far.

- Protesters have been seen with homemade plywood shields and pitchforks. A laser has been pointed at the helicopter.

- A white, cloudy substance has been thrown on officers.

- A number of protesters have been affected by pepper spray.

Live updates

9.09am: Protesters on Molesworth St continue to be treated with milk to counter effects of pepper spray.

Two first aid tents are full of protesters being treated on the corner of Molesworth St and Kate Shepherd Place. Drains running down Molesworth St are full of milk and water.

1News is seeing police reinforcements gathering at the top of Molesworth St while the front line is slowly making progress towards gates into Parliament opposite Kate Shepherd Place.

The protesters' former kitchen tent on Molesworth St has been removed by protesters. More established infrastructure is being saved by protesters and taken from the scene of this police operation.

The police operation is into its fourth hour.

9am: Police have given the following update on Twitter: Police can confirm around 20 arrests have been made so far this morning as part of the pre-planned operation in central Wellington.

A man washes pepper spray from his face in Wellington (Source: 1News)

Police have also begun towing vehicles.

We are once again urging people inside the protest area to leave now.

Our staff are ready to assist those who wish to leave.

Wellingtonians are urged to avoid the area this morning.

8.43am: A further update from police: Police have gained significant ground this morning in the operation to restore lawful protest at Parliament grounds.

We continue to urge those wishing to leave to let our staff know.

Protesters on Molesworth St hit with pepper spray (Source: 1News)

We will work to facilitate their safe exit from the area.

Protesters have been reminded that Parliament grounds are closed, and that they are trespassing.

8.32am: More of the white, cloudy substance has been thrown at police officers. One officer's helmet was covered in it. A handful of officers were being seen by paramedics. One of them was having their eyes flushed with water.

On Molesworth St, a number of protesters have been affected by pepper spray. Milk is covering the ground in places.

A policewoman on a loud speaker says the roads around Parliament are closed and for protesters to leave the area.

The police helicopter continues to be heard overhead.

Protesters help a man affected by pepper spray in Wellington (Source: 1News)

8.19am: Police continue to slowly move down Molesworth St taking down protesters tents.

Media have been pushed up Molesworth St to Pipitea St, well away from the main confrontation area with protesters.

Protesters' live stream on Facebook shows police dismantling tents on Molesworth St as they move south towards the harbour.

It appears the police operation has been effective so far in clearing protesters encampments on Hill St, Aitken St and now Molesworth St.

Encampments are still in place on Lambton Quay but police are moving in that direction.

There is no sign of an end to this operation as it moves into its third hour.

8.04am: A horn could be heard being sounded a few minutes ago, while a group of protesters shouting "hold the line" surrounded some officers who were inside a marquee.

Another marquee could be seen being dragged away by officers. There appears to be a pile of chairs, tents, marquees, and their contents being collected by police near Aitken St.

7.54am: Police have put out the following in a tweet: Police staff in and around the Wellington protest area have sighted protesters in possession of various weapons. These include homemade plywood shields and pitchforks.

Protesters have also been pointing a laser at the police helicopter.

No arrests have been made.

7.46am: Parliamentary staff are being advised to stay away from work today at the request of police. They are being asked to not go into the Parliamentary precinct until the police operation is over.

7.40am: There is heightened security at Parliament today as the police operation extends well into a second hour.

Police at the Parliament anti-mandate protest, Wednesday 2 March. (Source: 1News)

Protesters are firing fire extinguishers at police at the southern end of Parliament on Lambton Quay while Police respond with pepper spray. Angry protesters are confronting police down Molesworth St.

Police with riot helmets are outside the Parliamentary library above the Rose Garden in a stand-off with protesters. Police are massed in a line along the front of parliament’s forecourt.

Rain is falling now in Wellington.

7.35am: Yet another update from police: The police operation to restore access to the area around Parliament is progressing as planned.

Police are pleased to see a number of vehicles preparing to leave the protest area.

7.30am: A few minutes ago a small group of protesters clashed with some police officers. A white, cloudy substance was sprayed towards officers. It may be from some kind of fire extinguisher.

7.19am: Another update from police: Police are urging people inside the Wellington protest area to leave now.

Our staff are ready to assist those who wish to leave, including helping them get their vehicles out safely.

7.17am: National leader Christopher Luxon has just appeared on Breakfast. He said he came into Parliament just after 5am and realised there was a building police presence.

In the background of the interview, a police officer over a loudspeaker could be heard every now and again.

Asked if it was time to shut the protest down, Luxon replied: "Yes, I think it is."

"At some point it has to come to an end."

Asked if the protest should have come to an end earlier, he said: "This is a police operation … Government has no influence on police … This is a police matter."

7.03am: A further update from police: This morning’s operation involves a significant number of police staff from around New Zealand.

We are working with partner agencies to assist us with the safe movement of people.

People in Wellington are advised to please avoid the area this morning.

6.58am: On Parliament grounds itself, the national anthem can be heard under the shouts of protesters and the police over the loudspeaker.

There appears to only be a handful of officers on the forecourt.

6.52am: Police marching up Molesworth St have joined with ranks coming down the same street and those marching down Hill St.

Police at the Parliament protest on Thursday morning. (Source: 1News)

Policed are now pushing around 100 protesters down Molesworth St in front of Parliament. Police are using shields and making progress despite some resistance.

Pepper spray is now being used on protesters. A woman with milk is tending to those affected.

6.51am: This update from police a few minutes ago: The purpose of this morning’s operation is to restore order and access to the area around Parliament.

A police helicopter is in Wellington to assist.

6.47am: A female police officer can be heard saying: "This is the police. Parliament grounds are closed, please leave."

Police are reported to be closing in on Hill St. Protesters are falling back. "Shame on you!" one woman could be heard screaming.

6.44am: The police operation in Wellington is now centred at the intersection of Molesworth, Hill and Aitken streets, right next to the Court of Appeal.

Police have encircled the portaloos used by protesters at this intersection.

Police have also moved into the grounds of the Cathedral of St Paul and are removing protesters tents.

Protesters are yelling and screaming at the police and arrests are being made.

One female protester has been knocked to the ground as police and protesters confront each other.

As noted earlier, a loud megaphone message is advising protesters to leave immediately or face arrest.

6.40am: Police over a loudspeaker could be heard telling the occupiers of Aitken St it has been closed under the Police Act.

Our cameras caught a protester crying on the ground as they lent against a car.

"Move, move, move" can be heard intermittently.

Protesters are being told to leave the area immediately. The officer on the loudspeaker said failure to comply may result in arrest.

6.38am: A further update from police has come in: Commuters into the northern part of Wellington City are advised to plan for further traffic disruption around the protest area.

Hill St is closed and people are asked to avoid the area this morning.

6.33am: Police ranks are now moving up Molesworth St towards the intersection with Hill St. They are moving around outside of the protest site.

Many early commuters are watching on bemusedly as this large-scale police operation takes place in central Wellington. It’s very close to the main railway station, where thousands are beginning to arrive in the city for the day. A helicopter is still flying overhead.

The number two bus to Karori appears to be running on time.

6.30am: This from the ground a few minutes ago: A van with a megaphone atop has a calm male voice instructing every second or third protester at the Bowen-Lambton Quay intersection to move to Hill St to avoid the encampment being overrun.

Protesters are unlinking arms and scrambling in the direction of Hill St. There are indications police are massing at either end of the protest at northern and southern ends of Parliament.

Scene outside Parliament on Thursday 2 March. (Source: 1News)

Protesters appeared well aware an operation was taking place this morning after reports new bollards had been moved in to position last evening.

6.25am: Here's a picture of what's unfolding this morning: More than 100 police marching in ranks five abreast headed down Bowen St from 6am this morning, accompanied by police cars with sirens and a large forklift.

At least three large police prisoner transport vehicles went in the opposite direction.

A helicopter is hovering above the intersection between Bowen and Lambton Quay, where multiple protesters are linking arms to prevent access to area beyond concrete bollards.

Police have stopped at the intersection of Whitmore and Stout streets.

This is the biggest police presence since the first days of this protest.

6.22am: Police have confirmed a pre-planned operation is underway to restore access within the protest area on Parliament grounds.

Police want the public to avoid the area around Parliament this morning.

6am: Police have boosted their numbers on the ground at Parliament on Wednesday morning with the anti-mandate protest now in its 23rd day.

The move has put protesters on alert.

1News understands police intend to move the main protest area today.

Concrete bollards were brought in to the area over night.