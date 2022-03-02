22,152 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Wednesday

There are 22,152 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health workers at a Christchurch Covid-19 testing centre. (Source: Getty)

The positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RAT) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (382), Auckland (13,231), Waikato (2,139), Bay of Plenty (1,270), Lakes (415), Hawke’s Bay (273), MidCentral (367), Whanganui (56), Taranaki (261), Tairāwhiti (137), Wairarapa (91), Capital and Coast (1,115), Hutt Valley (473), Nelson Marlborough (272), Canterbury (1,033), South Canterbury (36), Southern (578) and West Coast (15).

The location of eight cases are unknown.

The ministry said 18,627 cases were detected through RAT and 3,525 through PCR tests.

The total number of active community cases is 123,836 where "active" is defined as cases identified in the past 21 days and not yet classified as recovered.

A total of 405 people are in hospital with the virus, including 10 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Eight cases at the border were also announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 22,152 booster doses were also administered, bringing the total to 2,390,659.

The Ministry of Health noted 60 per cent of eligible Māori had now received a booster dose.

"This milestone is an opportunity to celebrate the mahi of staff at vaccine clinics, health providers and iwi who have led the way to ensure Māori are well protected against Covid-19," the ministry said in a statement.

"As always, there’s still work to do. The Ministry of Health strongly encourages everyone who is eligible to get their booster dose, which will help protect themselves and others in the community from Omicron."

On Tuesday there were 19,566 new Covid-19 community cases in the country.