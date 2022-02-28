Long lines for RATs in Wellington leaves people frustrated

Wellingtonians are waiting in snaking long queues in order to secure rapid antigen testing kits.

Several people told 1News they tried a testing centre on Taranaki Street in Wellington today, but in 30 minutes the line hadn't moved so they decided to try another one in Hataitai.

"Altogether we've been doing this for three hours. We didn't really know where to go, there wasn't a lot of info on where to go and we've been trying to call Healthline but it hasn't been very helpful," one person said.

Most spoken with by 1News said they understood the pressure testing sites were under, but found it frustrating.

"You understand it, this is Covid, we're really lucky to have the healthcare system we've got. It's a bit of a wait but it's nothing compared to the rest of the world."

Hutt Valley DHB and Capital & Coast DHB acting Covid-19 response acting general manager Dr Junior Ulu said there was high demand today.

"This is a significant increase on testing over the weekend, and we are working with traffic management in relation to our testing sites. Staff are working hard to distribute the RATs, and we ask people to be patient and kind to staff and to one another."

The latest up to date information – including centre locations and hours – is available and regularly updated on HealthPoint.

Only those with symptoms or living with someone who has Covid-19 should be going for a test.

There were 14,633 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Monday.