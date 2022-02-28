14,633 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Monday

There are 14,633 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Monday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

A doctor taking a nasal swab. (Source: istock.com)

The positive cases, detected through Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (208), Auckland (9305), Waikato (1,530), Bay of Plenty (762), Lakes (265), Hawke’s Bay (138), MidCentral (175), Whanganui (30), Taranaki (67), Tairāwhiti (60), Wairarapa (52), Capital and Coast (604), Hutt Valley (281), Nelson Marlborough (178), Canterbury (573), South Canterbury (24), Southern (372), West Coast (3) and the locations of six are unknown.

There are 344 people in hospital with the virus, including five in a high dependency or intensive care unit.

"As the number of Covid-19 cases increases, we are continuing to see a disproportionate number of unvaccinated cases requiring hospital care," the ministry said.

Of the current hospitalisations, 36 (14.3 per cent) are unvaccinated, six (2.4 per cent) and 110 cases (43.7 per cent) are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 61 (24.2 per cent) is unknown.

"Just three per cent of eligible people aged 12 and over in New Zealand have had no doses of the vaccine, however, of the eligible people in Northland and Auckland hospitals with Covid-19, 12 per cent have had no doses of the vaccine," the ministry explained.

"Even this early in the Omicron outbreak, the figures show that, based on the data available, unvaccinated people are four times over-represented in the current hospitalisation data.

"The numbers send a clear message: getting vaccinated will help to keep you out of hospital if you catch Covid-19, and could save your life.

"We know getting a booster dose provides a high level of protection against Omicron. With Omicron spreading quickly, we're continuing to encourage every remaining eligible person to get boosted as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, the ministry says it remains concerned at the spread of Covid-19 among protesters at Parliament.

There are now 17 people who were at the protest who have since tested positive for Covid-19. But the ministry added that due to reluctance by protesters to get a Covid-19 test, the true number of cases linked to the protest is likely to be much higher.

"We advise all those currently at the protest, or who have been at the protest, who are displaying cold and flu symptoms to get a test and isolate until they receive their result."

However the ministry says, “the wide-ranging and disruptive impact of Covid-19 on the domestic freight and courier networks has had an impact on distribution and delivery times for RATs (Rapid Antigen Tests) in some areas.

"We are working hard to ensure there is supply in all communities, including those in remote areas."

Since Friday, 10.8 million RATs have arrived in New Zealand, though. It comes after an additional 5.2 million that landed on Thursday.

These tests will be available at Community Testing Centres, GPs, pharmacies and businesses.

On Sunday, 22,742 PCR tests were processed and there were 14,941 new Covid-19 community cases reported in New Zealand.

On vaccines, 13,707 boosters were administered on Sunday.

In total, 4.01 million first doses, 3.95 million second doses, 33,421 third primary doses, 2.34 million booster doses, 240,354 paediatric first doses and 3269 paediatric second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been now administered in New Zealand.

On Monday, there were also 23 new border cases to announce.

This means there has now been 100,352 confirmed Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Of these, 82,105 are active community cases.