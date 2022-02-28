LIVE: Russian rouble plunges as sanctions bite

1News' live updates as the Russian invasion of Ukraine reaches its fifth day.

A Ukrainian soldier inspects a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know:

- New Zealand is providing $2 million as an initial contribution to help deliver humanitarian support to Ukraine.

- The EU has put further restrictions on Russia, including shutting its airspace to the country and blocking more than half of Russia's central bank reserves under its sanctions. It is also buying and sending $752 million worth of weapons to Ukraine.

- Ukraine has announced that a delegation would meet with Russian officials for talks at the Belarus border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly won’t be part of that delegation.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to be put on high alert in response to what he calls “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

- Kharkiv’s regional governor says the city, Ukraine’s second-largest, remains in Ukrainian control after it fought Russian troops. Meanwhile, Russian forces drew closer to its capital Kyiv.

4.30: Auckland Mayor Phill Goff announces the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and Museum will light up in solidarity for Ukraine from Monday to Wednesday this week.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge, Sky Tower and @aucklandmuseum will light up in solidarity with the people of Ukraine from tonight (Monday 28 February) until Wednesday 2 March. https://t.co/HwaVHGYlEq — Phil Goff (@phil_goff) February 28, 2022

4.10pm: The Washington Post reports Belarus is preparing to send soldiers into Ukraine in support of the Russian invasion. This could happen as soon as Tuesday.

3.40pm: Google Maps disables live traffic feature in Ukraine. CNN reported Google made the change to help keep Ukrainians safe by blocking two features in Ukraine that provides real time information for users.

3pm: Ukraine's giant Mriya aircraft was damaged, reportedly destroyed, during a Russian bombardment. The plane has a cult following among enthusiasts.

The biggest plane in the world "Mriya" (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Gy6DN8E1VR — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 27, 2022

2.30pm: Russian forces are still trying to advance more forces towards Kyiv by any means necessary.

Per a report from the Ukrainian MOD, the Russians are trying a pontoon crossing over the Irpin River. pic.twitter.com/tN4YTjze9X — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2022

2pm: As war wages in Ukraine, Belarusians are casting ballots in a constitutional referendum that allows the country’s authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, to stay in power until 2035.

The revised main law also sheds Belarus’ neutral status, opening the way for stronger military cooperation with Russia, the Associated Press reports.

Russia deployed forces to Belarusian territory under the pretext of military drills and then sent them rolling into Ukraine as part of the invasion that began on Thursday.

1.30pm: Reuters reports the Russian rouble plunges nearly 20 per cent versus the dollar. Meanwhile, the Euro sank more than 1 per cent after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The rouble is coming as low as 104 per dollar, a more than a 19 per cent tumble.

The Australian dollar slid 0.98 per cent to US$0.71625, while New Zealand’s lost 1.10 per cent to US$0.66630.

Meanwhile, the Euro is down 1.15 per cent to US$1.1140 in early Asian trading. Reuters reports the currency is on track for its biggest one-day decline in nearly two years.

The Yen climbed 0.36 per cent to 115.06 per US dollar.