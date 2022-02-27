Judo suspends Vladimir Putin as honorary president

Source: AAP

Vladimir Putin has temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Source: Associated Press)

The International Judo Federation cited "the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine" for suspending Putin's honorary president status.

The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.

The IJF is rare among Olympic sports bodies for using the word "war" to describe Russia's invasion of Ukraine ordered by Putin on Thursday.

Others have used phrases such as "escalation of conflict".

A Kremlin-supporting oligarch and longtime friend of Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, remains on the IJF executive committee as "development manager".

