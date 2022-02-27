Photos: Ukraine citizen soldiers train to repel Russian troops

Fingernails painted pink, blue and purple pastels grip the barrel of a gun.

A young woman handles a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard, in Mariupol, Donetsk (Source: Associated Press)

Men line up dozens of empty wine and liquor bottles in a courtyard to make Molotov cocktails.

A newlywed couple poses for a photo with newly issued rifles.

Captivating images by Associated Press photographers show everyday Ukrainians taking up arms as civilian soldiers to repel a Russian invasion.

A local resident with a photo of actress Sasha Gray on his helmet attends an all-Ukrainian training campaign "Don't panic! Get ready!" close to Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Men and women have volunteered in droves and stood in long lines to get weapons and learn how to defend their country. Some even returned from abroad to join the resistance.

As Russian troops surrounded the country this month, ordinary citizens received basic combat training in everything from handling guns to making incendiary Molotov cocktails to tossing grenades.

One photo showed a young woman lying on her chest, propped on her elbows with her long blond hair covering one eye.

Yarina Arieva and Svyatoslav Fursinb, left, pose for photo after they joined the ranks of the city territorial defense the day after they got married in Kyiv, Ukraine (Source: Associated Press)

Her other eye stared down the barrel of a rifle during a training session organised by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine’s National Guard, in the city of Mariupol in the country's eastern Donetsk region.

Another image showed an instructor in camouflage and wearing ear protection with his hands on the shoulders of a woman taking target practice with a Kalashnikov assault rifle near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Local residents train close to Kyiv, Ukraine (Source: Associated Press)

The newly trained civil defence forces stood guard behind stacks of tires at checkpoints in the capital of Kyiv and patrolled empty streets. Most wore street clothes with only yellow arm bands to identify them as volunteer soldiers.

An instructor trains a woman to shoot from a a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a shooting range near Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city (Source: Associated Press)

A local resident prepares to use a Molotov cocktail against a wall during an all-Ukrainian training campaign "Don't panic! Get ready!" close to Kyiv (Source: Associated Press)

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Source: Associated Press)