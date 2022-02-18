Man charged with murder after body pulled from Waikato river

A man has been arrested over the death of Abdul Kareem, whose body was pulled from a river in Meremere, in northern Waikato, on Tuesday.

Whangamarino River. (Source: Google Maps)

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said a 35-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Saturday charged with Kareem’s murder.

The body of 40-year-old Kareem was found by a member of the public in the Whangamarino River on Tuesday afternoon, sparking a homicide investigation.

Kareem was of Auckland’s Māngere.

READ MORE: Death of man pulled from river in north Waikato treated as homicide

“We'd like to thank the public for the information we have received, which has helped piece together what happened to Mr Kareem,” Smith said.

Police are still appealing for information from anyone who used the boat ramp on Island Block Rd on February 15.

Investigators also continue to seek information from anyone who was in the area of Island Block Rd, Island Block Rd bridge and the Whangamarino River on February 15, between 12pm and 5pm.

Anyone who was driving on the road during the same period and noticed any suspicious activity has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220215/4486.