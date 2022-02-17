Death of man pulled from river in north Waikato treated as homicide

Police can now name the man whose body was recovered from a river in Meremere, in northern Waikato, on Tuesday.

Whangamarino River. (Source: Google Maps)

He was Abdul Kareem, aged 40, of Māngere, Auckland.

His body was found by a member of the public in the Whangamarino River.

“Waikato Police are now treating this case as a homicide and extend our condolences to Mr Kareem’s family at this difficult time,” Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said in a statement.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area of Island Block Road or used the boat ramp, Island Block Road bridge and the Whangamarino River between midday and 5pm on Tuesday.

Anyone who was driving on the road during the same period and noticed any suspicious activity has been urged to contact police.

Police thanked members of the public who have come forward with information which has assisted with their inquiry.

“We understand these incidents can be distressing, but please be reassured we will hold any offender/s to account,” Smith said.

“Police want to encourage anyone who can provide information that might assist to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police via 105, quoting file number 220215/4486, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.