Body found in river; police treating death as 'suspicious'

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the Whangamarino River at Meremere in Waikato on Tuesday afternoon.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The death man's death is being treated as "suspicious," police say in a statement.

"At this stage formal identification and next of kin notifications have not yet been completed, so police are unable to release the victim’s name at this time," the statement said.

Police said a scene investigation at the river will be conducted and investigations into the circumstances of the death are ongoing.

"The community can be reassured that police are working hard to piece together the circumstances surrounding his death," the statement said.

Anyone who was in the area of Island Block Road, Island Block Road bridge and the Whangamarino River on February 15 between midday and 5.00pm is urged to speak with police.

Those with information which could assist are asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220215/4486, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.