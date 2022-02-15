Winter Olympics: Alice Robinson finishes 25th in downhill

By Sean Nugent, 1News Digital Producer
Alice Robinson has come back from a heavy crash last week to ski valiantly in the women's downhill at the Beijing Winter Olympics, a discipline relatively foreign to her.

Alice Robinson competes in the women's downhill at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Alice Robinson competes in the women's downhill at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Getty)

The 20-year-old Kiwi skier finished 25th, 3.7 seconds behind gold medallist Corinne Suter, of Switzerland.

It was a good effort considering the race was only Robinson's third ever competitive downhill, and she had come in with no World Cup experience in the event whatsoever.

Robinson was also still recovering from her heavy fall in the super-G last week, where she slammed into one of the plastic gates at 100km/h, leaving her legs cut and bruised.

