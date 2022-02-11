Robinson cut, bruised but raring to go after super-G crash

Alice Robinson is battered and bruised after her crash during Friday's super-G race at the Beijing Winter Olympics, but will be back on her skis over the weekend preparing for the downhill event next week.

The 20-year-old took a turn too sharply and smashed through a gate on the super-G course, tumbling down the slope before standing back up and wincing in pain.

Robinson said after the race the plastic gate had cut through her race suit and leggings and cut her legs after she hit it at 100km/h.

"I've got some ice on it, I'm hoping it settles down, there's a pretty decent-sized bruise," Robinson laughed.

Alice Robinson crashes through a gate during the women's super-G race at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

Prior to the fall, Robinson had been on track to push for a podium place. The risk of falling was one she said she was willing to take in order to try and win a medal.

"I told myself I was gonna risk it all and if that meant crashing hard then it does, but I’d rather crash hard trying than end up in 10th."

Downhill training begins on Saturday before Tuesday's race, but despite the quick turnaround, Robinson said she'd be back on her skis ready to go.

"My leg is a little bit sore so we'll see how it goes.

"If it's a slope that suits me it could go quite well."

Robinson said she had only raced two downhills ever in her life and had no World Cup experience, but believed it would be a good experience for her going forward.