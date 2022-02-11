Kiwi Alice Robinson suffers heavy fall in super-G

New Zealand alpine skier Alice Robinson has limped off the super-G course at the Beijing Winter Olympics following a heavy crash during her run.

Robinson caught a gate and took a heavy tumble at the start of the hydrobowl section of the course, sliding over 100 metres down the slope.

She was able to stand but appeared to have been winded after the fall. She skied to the bottom but quickly unclipped her skis and limped off the course.

The 20-year-old appeared to be in with a chance at a podium, flying out of the gate and passing the first intermediate six hundredths of a second ahead of leader Lara Gut-Behrami, of Switzerland.

Alice Robinson suffers a heavy fall during the women's super-G at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Getty)

She fell back to 0.2 seconds behind at the second intermediate, although maintaining that pace still would've been good enough to move onto the podium.

Her crash moments later scuppered those hopes. Her next event is the downhill on Tuesday.