Robinson back in training after recovering from heavy fall

Kiwi skier Alice Robinson has had her first downhill training run, less than 24 hours after a nasty crash in the super-G at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 20-year-old got one training run down the course in Yanqing on Saturday and said she's feeling good albeit a "little bit banged up".

"It hurts when I'm pushing on it on the bumpy stuff but all in all pretty lucky to come out with just a solid bruise," she said.

"Most importantly the mind's good after it all too, still ready to keep charging."

Alice Robinson crashes through a gate during the women's super-G race at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

Robinson suffered a heavy fall after smashing into a gate during her super-G run on Friday afternoon (NZ time).

Robinson said after the race the plastic gate had cut through her race suit and leggings and cut her legs after she hit it at 100km/h.

Prior to the fall, Robinson had been on track to push for a podium place. The risk of falling was one she said she was willing to take in order to try and win a medal.

"I told myself I was gonna risk it all and if that meant crashing hard then it does, but I’d rather crash hard trying than end up in 10th."

She will have another two runs on the course ahead of the downhill event on Tuesday.