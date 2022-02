Police have named two people who died in a Eureka, Waikato crash on Tuesday.

They were two-month-old Soriah Harper and 39-year-old Amanda Saunders, of Silverdale, Hamilton.

The crash, near the intersection of Hinton Road, was reported shortly before 2pm on Tuesday.

Three additional people were injured in the incident, one seriously and two moderately.

Police say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.