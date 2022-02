Police have named a tramper whose body was found in West Coast wilderness on Tuesday.

A person out tramping. (Source: Getty)

He was Ian Michael Harvey, 48, of Greymouth.

His body was discovered in the Mt Adams wilderness area police said.

Harvey was reported missing on Monday after failing to return from a tramping trip.

The West Coast Search and Rescue team found and recovered his body.

The death has been referred to the coroner.