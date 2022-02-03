Police name Gisborne toddler who died from critical injuries

Police have named the 19-month-old Gisborne toddler who was killed in an alleged homicide last month.

She was Casino Ataria Wharehinga.

Casino suffered critical injuries at a residential address in Te Hapara, Gisborne.

She was brought into Gisborne Hospital with critical injuries on Thursday January 6 and was then flown to Auckland's Starship Hospital.

Casino died from her injuries on Monday January 10.

Police launched a homicide investigation following Casino’s death, and are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help the investigation.

“This is a tragic start to 2022 – I would encourage anyone with information, even if they think it might not be relevant, to please come forward," Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said.

People can contact Gisborne police via 105 and refer to file number 220106/5689 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.