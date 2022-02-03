Experienced White Ferns squad named for Cricket World Cup

The White Ferns have named an experienced outfit with a few youthful contributions to represent New Zealand at the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup.

Sophie Devine has been named captain of the 15-strong squad and is joined by fellow veterans Amy Satterthwaite and Suzie Bates in attending their fourth World Cup each.

Wicketkeeper Katey Martin and pacer Lea Tahuhu will also bring their experience to the squad as they head to their third World Cup.

Joining Tahuhu in the seam bowling options are Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair and Jess Kerr with Rowe making her second World Cup.

In the spinners department, Melie Kerr and Frankie Mackay have been joined by young left-arm spinner Fran Jonas from Auckland.

Jonas' selection comes at the expense of veteran Wellington offspinner Leigh Kasperek who missed selection despite leading the White Ferns in ODI wickets taken since the last World Cup.

Maddy Green, Lauren Down and Brooke Halliday were named as the specialist batters while Hayley Jensen rounded out the squad as the seam-bowling all-rounder.

Sophie Devine speaks to the White Ferns. (Source: Photosport)

Head coach Bob Carter said the squad was tough to pick with pressure mounting ahead of the tournament.

"It doesn't get much better than competing at a World Cup in your home country and I know the entire team and support staff are really excited by the prospect," Carter said.

"We feel we have a balanced squad providing multiple options with bat and ball to cover the range of conditions we're likely to face around the country.

"Naturally, there were some tough decisions and no doubt some disappointed players but as a selection group we felt this mix would give us the best chance.

"There's a strong mix of youth and experience in this squad with several players having multiple World Cups under their belt.

"We also have a younger group coming through, six of which are yet to experience World Cup cricket - and it's naturally a very exciting time for those players."

The tournament starts on 4 March.

White Ferns ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Squad

Sophie Devine (Wellington Blaze) (c)

Amy Satterthwaite (Canterbury Magicians) (vc)

Suzie Bates (Otago Sparks)

Lauren Down (Auckland Hearts)

Maddy Green (Wellington Blaze)

Brooke Halliday (Northern Districts Women)

Hayley Jensen (Otago Sparks)

Fran Jonas (Auckland Hearts)

Jess Kerr (Wellington Blaze)

Melie Kerr (Wellington Blaze)

Frankie Mackay (Canterbury Magicians)

Rosemary Mair (Central Hinds)

Katey Martin (Otago Sparks)

Hannah Rowe (Central Hinds)

Lea Tahuhu (Canterbury Magicians)