Djokovic may get vaccine after Nadal's win - biographer

Novak Djokovic's biographer has reportedly claimed the Serbian tennis star may now consider getting vaccinated against Covid-19 after the sequence of events that took place at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is seen during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. (Source: Getty)

Daniel Muksch, who wrote Novak Djokovic - A Lifetime at War, was reported by Austria's Servus TV as saying Djokovic's support team could convince the World No.1 to get the jab after being deported from Australia.

“What you hear from his environment, I think he's getting vaccinated," Muksch reportedly said.

Djokovic was sensationally deported from Australia on the eve of the Australian Open after a dramatic 11-day saga over his visa status because he failed to meet the country’s strict Covid-19 vaccination rules.

To make matters worse, Djokovic then had to watch longtime rival Rafael Nadal break the three-way grand slam deadlock between them and fellow great Roger Federer at the tournament, with the Spaniard winning his 21st title.

Muksch said Nadal's win was another contributor that was "driving" Djokovic to possibly get the vaccine.

"Maybe the final in Melbourne also contributed to that,’’ Muksch said. “Rafael Nadal's 21 is driving him, no question."

Another factor could be that French officials have said Djokovic may not be able to defend his French Open title due to a new law intended to exclude the unvaccinated from stadiums, restaurants, bars and other public places.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu previously said that as soon as the law was passed the country's vaccine pass would become compulsory to enter stadiums, theatre or exhibitions, “for all spectators, practitioners, French or foreign professionals".

The French Open runs from May 22 to June 6.