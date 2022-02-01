Container leaking chemicals in Marlborough

Fire crews and the New Zealand Air Force have been deployed to Spring Creek, Marlborough, where a container is leaking potentially hazardous chemicals.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed to 1News the container was leaking although said it was still unknown what the chemicals were and whether they were dangerous or flammable.

Air Force crews are set to enter the container equipped with gas masks and hazmat suits.

The Marlborough Regional Council have been informed of the incident, FENZ said.