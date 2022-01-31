US storm the fourth to hit America’s East Coast in a month

A fierce winter storm has dumped thick snowfall across America’s eastern seaboard, the fourth winter weather event to strike this month.

Millions of New Yorkers were told to stock up and stay home, with meteorologists saying the unpredictable nature of the storm meant it could bring blizzards and snow that could blanket the whole state.

"This is a very serious storm, very serious," warned Governor Kathy Hochul prior to the storm.

In the end, New York escaped the worst of the blizzard, but other states weren't so lucky.

In Massachusetts, 100,000 people are still without power and crews are struggling to repair lines, with the snow storm still swirling.

"Crews have obviously been out all day, but conditions are making it really difficult to keep the roads clear for any significant period of time," said Governor Charlie Basker.

In New Jersey, 45cm of snow fell until late afternoon, when people finally ventured out.

"I grew up in the south, I'm not used to the snow. So this is amazing for me," said one man.

"I love it."

Washington Square Park in New York City was also the scene of a mass gathering for the regular snowball fights that happen on 'snow days' and by late afternoon the worst of the storm had moved on.

There will be no melt for some time - below zero temperatures are forecast through to the middle of next week.