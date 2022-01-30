TVNZ's Breakfast kicks off 2022 with colourful new set

There's a new look on the set of TVNZ's Breakfast as the show kicked off on Monday with its first episode of 2022.

Viewers got to see the new look as the show aired for the first time this year.

There were cheers all around from John Campbell, Indira Stewart, Matty McLean and Jenny-May Clarkson at the beginning of the show as McLean introduced the new set.

“Check out our new whare, our new set,” McLean said.

Stewart added: “We are really excited this year to show you our new set .. our team have been working tirelessly”.

There's more colour with a mural by Auckland artist Flox gracing the set in TVNZ's building in Tāmaki Makaurau as well as a swish new couch.