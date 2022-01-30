Rivals Federer, Djokovic congratulate 'great champion' Nadal

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have offered their congratulations to Rafael Nadal for breaking their three-way tie atop the men’s Grand Slam standings and becoming the first member of the trio to win No. 21.

Rafa Nadal poses after the Australian Open final. (Source: Associated Press)

Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in an Australian Open classic which lasted five hours and 24 minutes, but in doing so moved one step ahead of his long time rivals.

Federer and Djokovic both missed the Australian Open with Federer recovering from his latest knee operation while Djokovic was sensationally deported from Australia on the eve of the tournament after a dramatic 11-day saga over his visa status because he failed to meet the country’s strict Covid-19 vaccination rules.

Federer posted an Instagram message he addressed “to my friend and great rival".

“A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion,” Federer wrote.

“Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world.

"I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more, as you have done for me the past 18 years."

Djokovic also praised Nadal’s “amazing achievement” in a Twitter post, adding he was in awe of the Spaniard's “always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time".

Djokovic also gave a short message to Medvedev, saying he "played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him" as well as women's single's champion Ash Barty.

"There has been some outstanding tennis played at this year’s Aus Open and the finals were exceptional," Djokovic said.

"Congratulations to Ash Barty for an amazing performance in front of her home crowd and to Danielle Collins for an incredible tournament."

Nadal won his first Australian Open title in 2009 and lost four other finals at Melbourne Park before his dramatic win over US Open champion Medvedev.

His conversion rate in major finals is now 21 out of 29. Federer and Djokovic each have 20 majors from 31 finals appearances.

- Additional reporting by the Associated Press.