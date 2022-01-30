Goodsorts: Meet the woman who raised 800k for her community

Hadyn Jones
By Hadyn Jones, Fair Go/Good Sorts Presenter
Sunday's Good Sort is Doreen Evans, who has raised thousands for her community in Cromwell.

She rallied her community to have a house built in four months which she then sold.

The house sold for $1.2 million and then she donated $250,000 of it to St Johns.

The rest of the money went towards a new health shuttle, free St Johns courses and a $100,000 scholarship fund for local kids who want to be health professionals.

Doreen also lost her son in a car accident during the project, but she soldiered on for her love of the community, which she says helped her to heal.

