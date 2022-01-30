Fire crews tackle large scrub blaze near Meremere

Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a large scrub fire near Meremere in Waikato.

A crew of about 70 worked into Sunday night.

Fire and Emergency NZ Incident Controller Thomas Harre said late on Sunday the fire covers about five hectares of native bush including peat alongside the main trunk railway line, which has been closed.

While the fire is visible from State Highway 1, the road is not affected.

On Sunday night Harre said no structures were at risk from the fire and conditions were calm, helping with firefighting efforts.

Crews remained on the scene overnight and helicopters will be brought in to support ground operations from about 7am on Monday morning.