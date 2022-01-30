Crews battling vegetation fire on Karikari Peninsula

Fire crews are fighting a vegetation fire on the Karikari Peninsula in Northland.

Six helicopters, heavy machinery and a command unit are in attendance to help fight the blaze, Fire and Emergency District Manager Wipari Henwood said in a statement.

"The fire is burning on conservation land and at this stage no homes or other structures are at risk."

There are strong easterly winds forecast for Monday and Henwood expected crews would be on the scene all day.

The cause of the fire is unknown but Henwood said it appeared to have started near a layby on Inland Road.

Henwood says he wants to remind people the Far North is in a prohibited fire season and lighting fires in the open should be avoided.

