Two of NZ's most promising drivers return to karting roots

Andrew Saville
By Andrew Saville, 1News Sport Presenter
Source: 1News

Two of our most promising young motor racing drivers have returned to their roots this weekend, at the City of Sails kart meet in West Auckland.

Formula Two racers Liam Lawson and Marcus Armstrong are driving in the top KZ2 division, competing against a host of excited local drivers from the North and South Island. Even under the Red Light Covid protocols the two day meet has still been able to go ahead. Official splitting all the categories into separate roped off zones, well under the 100 maximum, with distancing and mask wearing compulsory.

Lawson says it's a massive shame we're now in this system right now because this event would've been amazing to have spectators at , at the same time he’s appreciative of all the hard work put in by officials to make sure the competition continued.

He says it’s a thrill to be back in karts where he started as a kid, with the physical challenge at high speeds, a good entrée to the new Formula Two season ahead in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Armstrong says it's a breath of fresh air, doing what you feel, as opposed to Formula Two where they have to take in screens and screens of data coming off the car, from aerodynamics to tyre pressure. He says karting is true grassroots racing.

Both Lawson and Armstrong head back to their bases in the UK in the next fortnight, with the first F2 race of the season in Bahrain in mid-March. There are 14 rounds this year, compared to just eight in 2021. Both New Zealand drivers are racing in new teams in 2022.

Motorsport

Popular Stories

1

103 new community Covid-19 cases on Sunday; one death

2

Person with Covid-19 dies in Auckland's North Shore Hospital

3

15 flights named 'close contact' locations of interest

4

Omicron locations no longer classified separately in Covid list

5

Blizzard buffets US' East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding

Latest Stories

103 new community Covid-19 cases on Sunday; one death

Two InterCity bus trips deemed 'close contact' locations

Person with Covid-19 dies in Auckland's North Shore Hospital

Blizzard buffets US' East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding

Two of NZ's most promising drivers return to karting roots

Related Stories

Armstrong in ‘make-or-break’ year after F2 deal with new team

Son of Kiwi motorsport legend following in dad's footsteps

Lawson staying at full throttle despite NZ downtime

F1 opens detailed 'analysis' into title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP