Santner onslaught wins Super Smash title for Northern Brave

Mitchell Santner and Katene Clarke have smashed Canterbury’s attack to all parts of Seddon Park as Northern Districts won the men’s Super Smash on Saturday night.

(Source: Photosport)

Opening bat Clarke started the onslaught, smashing four sixes and eight boundaries on his way to 71 from 34 balls.

Black Caps allrounder Santner, batting five, continued the carnage, with his unbeaten 92 coming from 40 balls and featuring a remarkable nine sixes.

Their contributions saw the Brave finish their 20 overs with 217/5.

The total proved too much for the Magicians, who were bowled out for 161 in the penultimate over of their innings, to give Northern a 56-run win.

Black Caps seamer Matt Henry scored 44 from 22 balls.