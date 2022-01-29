Devine stars as Blaze claim Super Smash title with crushing win

Wellington Blaze produced one of their best performances of the season as they completed an unbeaten season by thrashing Otago in the women’s Super Smash final.

White Ferns superstar Sophie Devine starred in the 75-run win, smashing 92 from 62 balls in an innings that featured five sixes and 10 fours, as the Blaze finished with a gargantuan 175/4.

Maddy Green chipped in with 55 from 35 balls.

Devine followed up her efforts with the bat by taking two from 14 from 3.3 overs as the Blaze were bowled out for 100.

Leigh Kasperek finished with the best figures for Wellington after taking three for 23 while Maneka Singh, and Amelia and Jess Kerr taking a wicket apiece.

The victory comes after the star-studded Blaze side finished the round robin fixtures with a perfect record of 10 wins from 10 matches.