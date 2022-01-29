Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White House

For the first time in more than a dozen years, a cat is living at the White House.

Willow, the Biden family's new pet cat, wanders around the White House. (Source: Associated Press)

Her name is Willow, and she's a two-year-old, green-eyed, grey and white farm cat from Pennsylvania, who first caught the eye of first lady Jill Biden out on the campaign trail.

"Willow is settling into the White House with her favourite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore," said Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesperson.

Jill Biden had said after her husband, Joe Biden, was elected in November 2020 that they would bring a kitty to the White House, but months passed without a sighting or word of when she would arrive. Then last month, the White House said the cat would come in January.

Willow is named after the first lady's hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

The short-haired tabby made quite an impression on Jill Biden after she jumped up on stage and interrupted her remarks during a 2020 campaign stop in Pennsylvania, LaRosa said.

"Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr Biden," he said. The owner gave the first lady the cat, who was kept away from the White House until the time was right to move her and her litter box in.

The White House has been without a feline resident since India, President George W Bush's cat, who died at the mansion in January 2009, just before the end of his term. Before that, President Bill Clinton had his cat, Socks, at the White House, too.

The Bidens have owned cats in the past, but not since the death of their kitty Daisy.

Willow joins Commander, a German shepherd puppy Joe Biden introduced in December as a birthday gift from the president's brother James Biden and his wife, Sara.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki teased that Willow could show up someday at one of her daily briefings.

"She has a standing invitation. It would be purrrfect," Psaki tweeted, adding #COTUS — which stands for Cat of the United States.