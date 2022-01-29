6 men on trial over spectacular Dresden museum jewellery heist

Six men have gone on trial in Germany over a spectacular theft of 18th-century treasures from Dresden’s Green Vault Museum in 2019.

One of the defendants hides his face as he is led into a courtroom over a jewellery heist on the Green Vault museum. (Source: Associated Press)

The defendants, aged 22 to 28, appeared before a regional court in the eastern German city accused of gang robbery and arson.

The heist is alleged to have resulted in the theft of 21 items of jewellery comprising about 4300 gems worth more than 113 million euros (NZ$214 million).

In their opening statement, prosecutors said the men were armed with a revolver and a pistol with a silencer, German news agency dpa reported.

The Green Vault is one of the world’s oldest museums. It was established in 1723 and contains the treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony, comprising around 4000 objects in gold, precious stones and other materials.

The stolen jewellery has not been recovered. The head of Saxony’s State Art Collection in Dresden, Marion Ackermann, said she hoped international attention surrounding the treasures would make it harder for them to be sold, dpa reported.

Two of the men on trial were convicted in 2020 for a similar heist, the theft of a 100kg Canadian gold coin dubbed the Big Maple Leaf from Berlin’s Bode Museum in 2017.

The coin, with an estimated value of 3.75 million euros (NZ$6.39 million), also has not been recovered. Authorities suspect that it was likely cut up into smaller pieces and sold off.