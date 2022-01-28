Kiwis legend Olsen Filipaina hospitalised with kidney failure

New Zealand rugby league legend Olsen Filipaina is in intensive care in Australia battling severe kidney failure.

Olsen Filipaina. (Source: Getty)

The 64-year-old, who starred for the Kiwis and the Balmain Tigers in the NSWRL during the 1980s, was taken to hospital with a stomach infection on January 13, his brother and Auckland councillor Alf Filipaina said.

While his infection improved, his kidneys worsened, to the extent he needed to be transported to Sydney's Westmead Hospital to be seen by kidney specialists.

He was currently in an intensive care unit and on a ventilator, Alf said in a social media post.

"Over the past few days he's been up and down and as a result is now in ICU.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the whānau as I know yours will be too."

Olsen played eight seasons in the NSWRL, representing the Balmain Tigers, Eastern Suburbs Roosters and North Sydney Bears between 1980 and 1987.

The centre and five-eighth also made 50 appearances for the Kiwis, including 28 Tests.

He is most remembered for almost single-handedly helping the Kiwis overcome Wally Lewis' Australian team in the 1985 series which cemented him as one of New Zealand's greats.

He was also part of the Auckland side that defeated Great Britain, Australia and France in the space of 20 days in 1977.