Flights, private events added as close contact Covid locations

More than two dozen locations of interest were added to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list on Friday afternoon, with close contacts linked to several domestic flights and private events.

Auckland Airport is expecting a huge influx of travellers.

Flight NZ5771 from Napier to Christchurch has been flagged after a close contact was on board on Monday 24 January between 6.25am - 8.00am.

A Hamilton Gardens Pavilion event also emerged after a close contact was there from Sunday 7pm to 11pm on 23 January.

Another private event at Gurudwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji Temple Te Rapa has been linked to a close contact. They attended on Saturday 22 January between 1pm - 4pm.

Level two at a private event at Henderson's Shri Ram Temple between 7.30pm and 10.30pm on Friday January 21 was also added as a close contact.

Anyone at a close contact location is asked to self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Since 2pm, a swathe of new locations, scattered around the North Island have been added. It comes as 105 new Covid-19 community cases were recorded in New Zealand on Friday.

On Friday morning, Auckland Airport's domestic terminal, a Tauranga gym, as well as several Auckland retail stores were among new Covid-19 locations of interest linked to suspected Omicron cases.

The domestic terminal was included on the ministry's locations of interest page for Monday, January 24 between 3pm and 4pm.

An entry for CityFitness Fraser Cove in Tauranga South, added on Thursday, was updated on Friday as a close contact location of a suspected Omicron case.

The case visited the gym between 10am and midday on Monday.

A private event at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre on 145 New North Road, in Eden Terrace, was visited by a suspected Omicron case on Saturday, January 22 between 4pm and 11pm.

Six other locations in Auckland were also linked to a suspected Omicron case.

They include Sunglass Style on 174 Queen Street, in the Auckland CBD, which was visited by a suspected Omicron case on Sunday, January 23 between 1.30pm and 1.40pm.

Two South Auckland pharmacies were also linked to a suspected Omicron case.

Unichem Bairds Pharmacy on 2/3 Watford Street, in Ōtara, was listed as a location of interest for Monday, January 24 between 9.45pm and 11pm.

ProHealth Papatoetoe Pharmacy on 230 Great South Road, in Papatoetoe, was visited by a suspected Omicron case on Monday, January 24 between 11.29am and 11.53am.

A further three locations were linked to a suspected Omicron case as of 10am this morning.

It includes the Krispy Kreme drive thru on Ronwood Ave, in Manukau, which was visited on Sunday, January 23 between 2.30pm and 2.45pm.

Gucci on 48 Queen Street, in Auckland Central, was visited by a suspected Omicron case on Sunday, January 23 between 1.44pm and 2pm.

The ministry advises anyone who was at any of the locations of interest at the times listed in this story to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the exposure. People are advised to self-isolate and get tested if symptoms develop until they receive a negative result.

Meanwhile, one new Covid-19 location of interest was listed on Friday morning by the ministry for a pharmacy in Christchurch.

Ferry Road Pharmacy on 244 Ferry Road, in Waltham, was visited twice by a Covid-19 case.

The relevant times are Monday, January 24 from 3.30pm to 4pm and Thursday, January 27, between 8.45am and 8.55am.

Anyone who visited the store at the same time as the case has been advised to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after the exposure, and to stay home and get tested if symptoms develop until they receive a negative test result.