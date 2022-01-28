Christchurch singer-songwriter Bexy has big dreams

Jacob Johnson
By Jacob Johnson, 1News Tonight Reporter
Source: 1News

Christchurch singer-songwriter Bexy has been sweeping up the Spotify charts this summer, with 10 million streams on the platform.

The up-and-coming indie-pop artist has recently released her first EP, Wear My Wounds Like Armour.

The 23-year-old started her music career while she was studying.

"I just started playing in a girl band when I went to Dunedin, it was very spontaneous," she said.

"I think especially because we were an all-girl band, we started to get more shows, they were definitely lacking it in Dunedin, it was dominated by males, so we got a lot of shows."

Then she decided she wanted to go solo, dropping out of university, releasing her first single in 2019 — Wish We Had History.

"All my music is inspired by my life," she said.

"I think a lot about love, I’m literally obsessed with it."

As for what’s next, the singer has big aspirations.

"I want to take my career as far as possible, I want to be touring with amazing artists and doing my headline shows, and making music for amazing soundtracks."

