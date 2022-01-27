Wellington Round the Bays cancelled for first time in 22 years

Wellington Round the Bays has been cancelled for the first time in 22 years amid the looming threat of a nationwide Omicron outbreak.

The event, which was due to take place on February 20, will instead take place virtually, event organiser Nuku Ora said on Friday in a statement.

“After much consideration, we have decided our postponement date of April 3 is no longer a viable option due to the Covid-19 Omicron modelling forecasts, and our commitment to participant safety," Nuku Ora CEO Phil Gibbons said.

"Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays 2022. This is the first time in 22 years that we have had to cancel the event.”

Refunds of 75 per cent will begin processing from Monday for all registered paid participants and is expected to take several weeks.

Gibbons said the refund is "an increase from the 25% stated in our Terms and Conditions due to the introduction of the Government’s Events Transition Support Payment scheme”.

Its cancellations means event charity partners will miss out on raising funds from the event day, Nuku Ora said. Participants who wish to donate a portion, or all, of their refund to one of the four official charities may do so.

Participants taking part in the virtual event will still be encouraged to Run for a Cause and raise funds for charity.

Further details on the virtual event will be provided on the Wellington Round the Bays website at a later date.