RTS having 'fun' connecting with new Blues teammate Clarke

Star Blues "rookie" Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said his bromance with teammate Caleb Clarke came from the "self-driven" training at his new club.

Clarke earlier this week revealed a budding Blues bromance between himself and Tuivasa-Sheck after the pair spent late last year training together for the upcoming season.

Tuivasa-Sheck on Thursday said the training was part of a newfound freedom he had to get himself right for the campaign.

"The most enjoyable part has been the preseason set-up - I don't know if it's a Covid thing or a rugby thing but in November we came in with the coaches and did what we could, but in the whole of December it was self-driven," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"I thought that was awesome. I was able to go away and just focus on parts that I needed to focus on and when we came back together in January, we were able to get going into team stuff.

"But in December it was self-driven and it gave me the keys to go out there and show why I'm a professional athlete."

Caleb Clarke and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. (Source: Getty)

During that period of individual work, Tuivasa-Sheck and Clarke managed to get together to do some training, with the pair not involved in any other rugby commitments during that period.

"I saw Caleb training on his own through Instagram," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"All the boys were at the NPC during that time and I was back home not doing much and I saw he was back from sevens so I reached out.

"It's been fun working with him and learning a lot off Caleb about what it takes."

Clarke said earlier this week the training helped get him back in the right space both mentally and physically, with the young wing shedding five kilos to enter preseason lighter than what he was with the All Blacks Sevens for their Olympic campaign.

“I got to train with Roger once that picnic rule came out [during lockdown] and they were some hard sessions.

“I cried in one of them - I never cry in a session. He was just laughing at me, to be fair," Clarke said.