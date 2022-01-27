Inside the insatiable drive pushing RTS to thrive in rugby

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has fronted media for the first time as a Blues player on Thursday, although he still doesn't quite yet think of himself as one.

Tuivasa-Sheck first wants to master aspects of rugby that are still confusing to him after carving out a career in the 13-a-side code.

The former Warriors star was released from his NRL contract while based in Australia early last year in the hopes he’d return home in time for a rugby debut in the NPC with Auckland but Covid-19 and lockdowns ruined his arrival.

As such, Tuivasa-Sheck still sees himself as a “rookie” despite his impressive career to date.

“I keep telling myself it's not until I lace up and run out in the colours that it's going to feel official,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

Just what that feeling will be is yet to be seen also.

“One week I feel like I'm starting to get it and then next week I'm out of position.”

However, that isn’t stopping him from fast-tracking the process regardless with a potential professional rugby union debut less than a month away.

Last year, Tuivasa-Sheck started training well before the Blues’ preseason with teammate Caleb Clarke in a well-documented new bromance.

However, he also spent time with Hawke's Bay halfback Danny Tusitala who quickly realised the obsession Tuivasa-Sheck has with getting better.

“We'll train for hours,” Tusitala told 1News.

“I'll come home and my wife's like, ‘what were you guys doing for like, the last five hours?’ and I was like, ‘training’.

“She goes, ‘you training for five hours?’ and I go, ‘yeah, we were doing every skill in five hours’!”

Blues coach Leon MacDonald told media on Thursday he’s noticed Tuivasa-Sheck’s drive as well.

“An example this morning, we had a couple of clips to show him and he already had them loaded up to show me,” MacDonald said.

Tuivasa-Sheck said he knows there will always be those who doubt his switch but the overwhelming support – such as a never-before-seen tribute video from when he was stranded with the Warriors last year – helped him commit to his new path.

“It was massive,” Tuivasa-Sheck said, recalling the video.