Fletcher fireworks sends Canterbury Kings to Super Smash final

The Canterbury Kings have rocketed into the final of this year's Super Smash final after a dramatic finish to their semi against the Wellington Firebirds.

The Kings booked a spot at Seddon Park on Saturday after winning by six wickets in Dunedin on Thursday, pulling off a dramatic chase with three balls to spare.

After Wellington posted 190/3 to open the match - led by returning Black Cap Devon Conway [74 not out] and captain Michael Bracewell [84] - Canterbury looked destined to come up short with 98 runs needed from 48 balls.

Enter Cam Fletcher.

Cam Fletcher. (Source: Photosport)

The Canterbury keeper got off to a red-hot start, scorching his way to 43 runs from just 17 deliveries as he narrowed the chase to 31 runs from the final two overs.

Fletcher then smashed 17 of Canterbury's 22 runs in the penultimate over off Logan van Beek with Leo Carter chipping in another four runs at the other end.

That left Canterbury needed just nine from the final over and Wellington's legspinner Peter Younghusband tasked with denying them.

Fletcher opened the final over with a two and a single to keep the game on a knife's edge, however Carter ended the game with the next ball as a massive six soared over the heads of a shell-shocked Wellington.

Fletcher finished the match with 63-from-25 while Carter added 44 runs off 30 deliveries.

The win ends the Firebirds' hopes of a three-peat in Hamilton where the Northern Braves now wait for the Kings instead.