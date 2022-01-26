NZC revise venues for upcoming Black Caps, White Ferns games

New Zealand Cricket [NZC] is the latest sporting organisation to make adjustments to their upcoming matches in response to the growing risk of an Omicron outbreak in Aotearoa.

The Black Caps celebrate the wicket of Shadman Islam. (Source: Photosport)

NZC announced on Thursday they had revised their home international schedules for both the Black Caps and White Ferns in response to New Zealand's current Covid-19 situation.

The biggest change sees Wellington lose the Test match between the Black Caps and South Africa, which will now take place in Christchurch instead.

The change means both matches will now be played at Hagley Oval, but allows the two sides to set up camp in Christchurch and remain there rather than generate more risk of introducing Covid to their environments by relocating.

Other alterations see the White Ferns' white ball series against India - which features five ODIs and a sole T20 - played solely at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

The Black Caps' remaining fixtures has been adjusted to have the three T20s against Australia hosted in Napier [pending MIQ availability] and the Netherlands men’s tour split between Mount Maunganui.

NZC chief executive David White said the changes was just part of their overarching plan to keep players and stuff safe and lower the chances of matches being jeopardised.

“These risk mitigations are based on avoiding known Covid-19 hotspots, and include limiting air travel, limiting accommodation transfers and, essentially, operating in safer environments,” White said.

“We know the more domestic flights we have, and the more movement there is between hotels, the greater the chance of a match or even a series being put at risk.”

White added while the Red setting in the Government's Covid-19 traffic light system means crowds will be severely limited for matches, the changes are still a pity for the likes of Wellington who were set to host matches.

“It’s a real blow for those in our cricket family who have missed out on hosting events through no fault of their own.

“However, the current environment demands we take every possible measure to, one, ensure people are safe and well, and, two, deliver a summer of international cricket with the least possible disruption.”

White said NZC were now looking at how to safely allow "pods" of 100 spectators at upcoming matches, in accordance with the Government's current guidelines.

He added fans who had purchased tickets for games no longer being played at the advertised venues would receive full refunds.

Revised Summer Fixtures

Black Caps Test series v South Africa

February 17-21, February 25 - March 1 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Black Caps T20 series v Australia

March 17, 18, 20 at McLean Park, Napier.

Black Caps white ball series v Netherlands

T20: March 25 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

ODI: March 29 at Bay Oval.

ODI: April 2, 4 at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

White Ferns white ball series v India

T20: February 9 at John Davies Oval, Queenstown

ODI: February 11, 14, 16, 22, 24 at John Davies Oval