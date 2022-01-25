Police to investigate Downing Street lockdown parties

After weeks of insisting there would be no inquiry into retrospective reports of breaches, the Metropolitan Police have now launched an investigation into lockdown parties at No.10 Downing Street for which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been put under intense scrutiny.

“As a result, firstly from the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and secondly, my officers own assessment, I can confirm the Met is now investigating a number of evens that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years,” Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said.

She added, “We will not be giving a running commentary on our current investigations.”

The announcement comes after ITV News reported on the latest lockdown rule breaching event held to celebrate Johnson's 56th birthday on June 19, 2020. The birthday bash adds to a long and growing list of lockdown breaches as public anger and outrage from across the political spectrum brews.

Speaking in the House Commons, Johnson, who does not believe he broke the law and has resisted calls to resign, welcomed the investigation.

“I welcome the Met’s decision to conduct its own investigation because I believe this will help give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters,” he said.

Downing Street has signalled Johnson is ready to hand over his mobile phone, documents and to be interviewed if asked to by Scotland Yard.

It’s understood the police investigation will now mean the results of an independent inquiry into the “partygate” scandal, expected to be released in the coming days, is to be shelved.