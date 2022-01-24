'Race' is on to boost more Kiwis before they catch Omicron

While around one million Kiwis have already received a booster vaccine, public health experts say the race is on to boost as many people as possible before they catch the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Vaccination sites across several cities have seen steady demand following Sunday’s announcement that the country would move into the Red traffic light setting.

In Christchurch, many had already booked their booster, which some said was good timing given the announcement of an Omicron community outbreak.

"That hurried it along a bit," one man told 1News.

One mum was there to get boosted and to have her child vaccinated.

"My husband actually passed away from Covid last year, so we were quite keen to get our jabs and be protected."

A vaccination site at Christchurch Arena had already brought in more staff and extended its opening hours.

"Yesterday, we saw three times the volumes we've been seeing through this site. Looking at the queue today, it looks to be the same," Canterbury District Health Board’s Mark Limber said.

People line up in their cars at the Auckland Airport drive-through vaccination centre. (Source: Getty)

Auckland vaccination sites had also seen steady traffic, with more than 20,000 vaccines given on Monday in addition to the 13,000 on Sunday.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre’s programme director Dr Anthony Jordan said vaccination centres were busier than usual.

"Since the announcement yesterday we had a busier Sunday than we've seen in the last four Sundays."

Many also turned out in Wellington, although some were disappointed after discovering that several vaccination sites were closed due to Wellington Anniversary Day.

“There are not many vaccination stations open," one man said while in line at a clinic.

University of Auckland vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris told 1News that boosters added a strong layer of protection against the Omicron variant.

Data released by the Ministry of Health shows around one million New Zealanders have already received a booster – about 57 per cent of those eligible to do so.

"Boosters really expand what you've already developed, so if you're going to measure people's antibodies, you're going to get a real explosion after a booster," Petousis-Harris said.

Meanwhile Petousis-Harris added that shortening the waiting time between second and third jabs would bring extra protection if people caught Omicron. The Government has already dropped the waiting time for boosters from six to four months.

"The longer the gap, in general, [means] ultimately the better the booster response is. But, that said, bringing it forward brings extra protection in the face of the virus," Petousis-Harris said.

"We're in a race right now with Omicron, so the more people that can get that extra protection, the better off we are going to be."