Red traffic light setting to protect vulnerable Kiwis - PM

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Red traffic light setting is in place to protect vulnerable Kiwis as Omicron spreads in the community.

"We're a team and some of our team are immune compromised, some of them have illnesses, some have vulnerabilities and of course, some are older," Ardern said.

She says Omicron will affect individuals differently, "If one of us doesn't play our part, then someone else may suffer."

The whole of New Zealand will move to the Red setting of the traffic light system at 11:59pm on Sunday night.

The Prime Minister and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed in a media conference the nine cases in Nelson and Tasman are the Omicron variant.

Ardern also revealed details of the staged approach that would be rolled out in the wake of Omicron.

The first stage remains the 'stamp-it-out' approach. This period represents where there are only up to 1000 cases a day. The current contact tracing and isolation measures would remain and rapid antigen testing would begin to be integrated.

The second was named the 'transition stage', where there was a "much more" severe risk of Omicron.

The third was where the cases were in the thousands per day. Changes would be made to contact tracing, isolation requirements and changes to contact definition. Ardern said this stage would likely not be for at least a few weeks.

She acknowledged having Covid in the community and the number of cases would be "deeply concerning" for people to hear.

New ZealandCovid-19NelsonTasman

Popular Stories

1

What you can do under the Red traffic light setting

2

'Such is life' - PM's wedding 'not going ahead' as NZ moves to Red

3

Auckland supermarket and chemist Omicron locations of interest

4

Full video: Ardern announces NZ moving to Red as Omicron spreads

5

43 new Covid-19 cases in NZ community on Saturday

Latest Stories

What you can do under the Red traffic light setting

NZ to move to Red at 11.59pm tonight, Nelson-Tasman cases confirmed as Omicron

Red traffic light setting to protect vulnerable Kiwis - PM

Nelson-Tasman Omicron cases attended Auckland wedding before positive tests

Police seek to identify man found dead in Tauranga Harbour

Related Stories

What you can do under the Red traffic light setting

Full video: Ardern announces NZ moving to Red as Omicron spreads

Ardern, Bloomfield to hold media conference on Omicron

Northland records two new Covid-19 cases