Auckland rest home staff, residents, awaiting Covid results

Residents and staff at an Auckland aged care facility where a kitchen worker is believed to have Omicron are waiting for results to come in.

A retirement home (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Residents and staff at the Summerset by the Park Rest Home, in Flat Bush, have been tested for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Test results are being processed, and those to have come back have been negative.

The rest home was added to the ministry's list of locations of interest on Sunday.

Anyone who visited the rest home since Tuesday, January 18 is asked to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

People have been advised to get tested if symptoms develop, and to stay home until they return a negative test result.

While whole genome sequencing is being carried out, the Health Ministry is treating the staff member as an Omicron case.

The staff member was at a wedding attended by a group who returned to the Nelson region with Omicron.

An Air NZ crew member has also been infected with Omicron.

The Health Ministry on Monday reported 25 community cases of Covid-19, with eight of them Omicron.