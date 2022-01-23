Stood down Air NZ workers showing Covid-19 symptoms - CEO

Air New Zealand is expecting more cases of Omicron among its crews, with others now showing symptoms, its CEO Greg Foran says.

CEO Greg Foran says the change is about reducing the spread of the virus.

The national airliner announced yesterday it had stood down 15 aircrew members as close contacts of an employee who had tested positive for the Covid-19 variant.

In a statement, Air New Zealand said it has significant precautions in place for crew set out by the Ministry of Health and the airline's medical team, including wearing PPE and regular surveillance testing.

However, Foran told Morning Report he was now aware of other crew members showing symptoms of the virus and that he expected more cases to be confirmed.

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran. (Source: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone)

He said the company was doing all it could to stay operating, but that it would need help doing so going forward.

"Over yesterday, we were dealing with the fact that not only this crew member had obviously picked up Omicron, but we've taken the precaution of standing down a number of pilots and other crew," he said.

"I understand that a couple of the other crew are showing symptoms at this stage.

"This will move quite quickly and we do anticipate we'll be dealing with quite a few more cases."

