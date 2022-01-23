Remains found in search for missing Northland man

Remains have been found in the search for a Northland man missing for over two weeks.

Kukama Waa. (Source: NZ Police)

Kukama Waa, 58, was last seen in bush area near Pipiwai on the morning of January 5.

Police say they were advised 'human remains' were found in the bush in Pipiwai, Northland on Saturday night.

"The remains have not yet been formally identified, however police can confirm they are in an area near where Northland man Kukama Waa was missing," police said in a statement.

"The remains were found by members of Mr Waa’s whānau, who had continued searching following suspension of the formal search on January 21."

Waa's family posted on Facebook stating they believe they believe the remains are their loved one's.

"Saturday 22nd January at 15.03pm we got the call we have all been longing for, 18 days of not knowing has been the toughest emotionally and physically, but Whanau now have closure to move forward and for Kukama to rest," his family said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

"We would like to send our love and condolences to Kukama WHANAU, you definitely will be missed Kogi.

"On behalf of our WAA WHANAU we would like to thank everyone for all the support, koha and kai throughout the 18 days and more. Massive mihi to our WHANAU n friends who pushed through all the heat throughout the 18days hikoi to find Kogi.

"All the support and mahi from the Police, Search n Rescue has been awesome, Thank you all for your support.

"The Love and support has been beautiful."