Kiwi snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins second X Games Gold

Kiwi snowboarding superstar Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has laid down huge marker for the upcoming Winter Olympics, after claiming her second gold medal of the prestigious X Games in Aspen.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott wins X Games Big Air Gold. (Source: Getty)

The 20-year-old fended off impressive competition in Sunday's Big Air event, to follow up her gold in Saturday's Slopestyle.

Coming off the win Sadowski-Synnott said: “I was super stoked with yesterday, I actually couldn’t believe it. Coming into today I just wanted to land a backside 1260 as I have never actually done one before and I did one in practice, and I was feeling good.”

The trick came in her third run, and was the first time she had landed it in competition.

It’s also her first X Games gold medal in the Big Air, a format where each rider’s run is scored out of 50 points, with the top two scores from two different tricks combined to give a total score out of 100. The athlete with the highest combined score is crowned the winner.

“I am just stoked to be out here snowboarding and competing with all the girls, everyone is pushing everyone, it’s really sick.” Sadowski-Synnott said.

She also beat one of snowboarding’s most successful athletes, the USA’s Jamie Anderson, who won silver - her 21st X Games medal.

It brings Sadowski-Synnott’s X Games medal total to seven, including four golds.

She next heads to the Beijing Winter Olympics, where she will compete in both Slopestyle and Big Air for New Zealand.